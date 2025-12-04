NFL stadium renamed as outraged locals blast ‘kiss my grits’
- Residents of Arlington, Texas, are outraged that their local stadium will be renamed "Dallas Stadium" for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- The AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is located in Arlington, approximately 20 miles outside Dallas.
- The name change is a result of FIFA rules which prevent stadiums from being named after corporate sponsors during the global tournament.
- “It’s NOT IN Dallas, it's not even in Dallas County!!! KISS MY GRITS. That’s Arlington, Texas, in Tarrant County, Texas,” one angry resident wrote online while another added, “As an Arlington native, I am pissed. It's in Tarrant County. It's nowhere NEAR Dallas County.”
- Fourteen of the 16 host stadiums across North America will adopt more generic, city-based names for the duration of the World Cup.