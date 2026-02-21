Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GB curling team seeks end to 102-year gold medal drought

Team GB will now at least match their silver medal from Beijing
Team GB will now at least match their silver medal from Beijing (Getty Images)
  • Great Britain's men's curling team is aiming to end a 102-year wait for Winter Olympic gold.
  • They will face Canada in the final, seeking revenge after a 9-5 defeat earlier in the tournament.
  • The British quartet recovered from their loss to Canada by decisively beating the USA 9-2.
  • They secured their place in the final by defeating Switzerland 8-5 in the semi-finals, guaranteeing them at least a silver medal, building on their silver achievement in Beijing four years ago.
  • The final begins at 6.05pm Saturday and is being broadcast on BBC2 and iPlayer.

