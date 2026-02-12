Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Olympics star giving ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ a run for his money

Oldenburg brought the fire against Czechia, whooping and hollering after big shots and winning ends
Oldenburg brought the fire against Czechia, whooping and hollering after big shots and winning ends (AP)
  • American curler Aidan Oldenburg has become a breakout star at the Winter Games, captivating fans with his distinctive red, Rambo-style headband.
  • Oldenburg's headband has inspired US curling fans to wear similar headbands during watch parties and at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.
  • The 24-year-old started wearing the headband "as a bit of a joke" after his team was eliminated from a tournament, but continued wearing it as his team, skipped by Danny Casper, found success.
  • Oldenburg, who plays lead for Team Casper, says the headband is also practical, helping to keep sweat out of his eyes during the physically demanding sport.
  • He has drawn comparisons to gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, known as the "Pommel Horse Guy," who sent Oldenburg a video message expressing admiration.
