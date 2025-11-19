Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How an island nation with just 157,000 residents made the World Cup

An aerial view of Willemstad, the capital of Curacao
An aerial view of Willemstad, the capital of Curacao (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Curacao made history by becoming the smallest country by population to qualify for a World Cup, securing their spot with a goalless draw against Jamaica.
  • Their crucial match against Jamaica was navigated without head coach Dick Advocaat, the 78-year-old former Rangers and Sunderland boss, who was absent due to personal reasons.
  • The Caribbean island nation, with a population of less than 157,000, remained undefeated throughout their Concacaf qualifying campaign, topping Group B.
  • Spain also secured automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup despite a 2-2 draw with Turkey, extending their 31-game unbeaten run.
  • Scotland qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 after a dramatic 4-2 win against ten-man Denmark, who now drop into the play-offs.
