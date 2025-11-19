How an island nation with just 157,000 residents made the World Cup
- Curacao made history by becoming the smallest country by population to qualify for a World Cup, securing their spot with a goalless draw against Jamaica.
- Their crucial match against Jamaica was navigated without head coach Dick Advocaat, the 78-year-old former Rangers and Sunderland boss, who was absent due to personal reasons.
- The Caribbean island nation, with a population of less than 157,000, remained undefeated throughout their Concacaf qualifying campaign, topping Group B.
- Spain also secured automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup despite a 2-2 draw with Turkey, extending their 31-game unbeaten run.
- Scotland qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 after a dramatic 4-2 win against ten-man Denmark, who now drop into the play-offs.