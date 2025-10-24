The Crystal Palace reality check as fans remain vocal against Uefa
- Crystal Palace suffered a 0-1 defeat to Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in their first home Conference League match, marking an early setback in their European campaign.
- Despite fielding a near-full-strength team, Palace delivered a flat performance and struggled to break down their opponents, with Marcus Rohden scoring the shock opener for Larnaca after a defensive error.
- The match was played against a backdrop of fan sentiment against UEFA, following Palace's demotion from the Europa League, though a pre-match tifo displayed a shift towards European ambition rather than direct protest.
- Manager Oliver Glasner acknowledged the defeat as a reality check, stating that winning the competition would be difficult for a debutant side.
- The loss has cast doubt on Crystal Palace's hopes of securing continental silverware, turning their Conference League aspirations into a pipedream after a performance that lacked substance.