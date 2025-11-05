Crystal Palace charged after fans displayed Evangelos Marinakis gun banner
- Crystal Palace have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA).
- The charge stems from a graphic banner displayed by their supporters during a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on 24 August.
- The controversial banner depicted Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis holding a gun to the head of Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White.
- The FA alleges that Crystal Palace failed to ensure their spectators did not behave improperly, offensively, abusively, insultingly, or provocatively.
- Crystal Palace has until 11 November to formally respond to the misconduct charge.