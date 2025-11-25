Why Cristiano Ronaldo will not miss start of World Cup after red card against Ireland
- Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared to start Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign after a Fifa disciplinary decision.
- He received a red card for violent conduct against the Republic of Ireland earlier this month, his first dismissal in his Portugal career.
- Fifa imposed a three-match ban, but with the final two games suspended.
- This means Ronaldo has been given one-match ban, which he has already served after sitting out Portugal’s 9-1 win over Armenia on 16 November, meaning he is free to play in the opening World Cup fixture, subject to a probation period.
- The decision means Ronaldo is set to become the first player in history to compete at six World Cups - a feat Lionel Messi could match if he plays for Argentina.