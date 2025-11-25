Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Cristiano Ronaldo will not miss start of World Cup after red card against Ireland

Trump shares bizarre AI video playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo in White House
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared to start Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign after a Fifa disciplinary decision.
  • He received a red card for violent conduct against the Republic of Ireland earlier this month, his first dismissal in his Portugal career.
  • Fifa imposed a three-match ban, but with the final two games suspended.
  • This means Ronaldo has been given one-match ban, which he has already served after sitting out Portugal’s 9-1 win over Armenia on 16 November, meaning he is free to play in the opening World Cup fixture, subject to a probation period.
  • The decision means Ronaldo is set to become the first player in history to compete at six World Cups - a feat Lionel Messi could match if he plays for Argentina.
