Cristiano Ronaldo hit with warning after ‘going on strike’
- Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Al-Nassr's recent Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh, despite not being injured or suspended.
- His absence was reportedly due to dissatisfaction with Al-Nassr's transfer activity, perceiving a lack of investment compared to rival clubs also owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).
- Ronaldo has since returned to training after his ‘strike’, though his inclusion in the upcoming match against Al-Ittihad remains uncertain.
- Saudi Pro League officials have issued a warning, stating that no individual, regardless of their significance, determines decisions beyond their own club.
- Ronaldo, who signed a two-year contract extension last June, remains focused on reaching 1,000 career goals and has hinted at being open to playing outside Saudi Arabia in the future.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks