Cristiano Ronaldo ends Al-Nassr strike
- Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr training after going on strike over the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s management of the club.
- Ronaldo was absent from Monday's Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh, despite not being injured or suspended.
- His dissatisfaction stemmed from Al-Nassr's perceived lack of transfer activity compared to rival PIF-owned clubs, such as Al-Hilal, who made significant signings.
- Al-Nassr are currently second in the league, one point behind Al-Hilal, and face a crucial match against Al-Ittihad on Friday.
- Ronaldo, who signed a two-year extension last June, is pursuing a 1,000-goal milestone but has hinted his long-term future may not be in Saudi Arabia.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks