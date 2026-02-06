Thomas Frank responds to Romero’s criticism of Spurs squad depth
- Tottenham captain Cristian Romero posted on Instagram, stating he played through illness against Manchester City and criticised the squad's depth, calling it "disgraceful" that only 11 fit players were available.
- Manager Thomas Frank addressed the incident, confirming it was handled internally but sidestepped questions regarding any disciplinary action or fines for Romero.
- Frank acknowledged Romero's passionate nature and ambition but stated he personally would not have made such comments publicly.
- The manager also noted the club's limited transfer activity since signing Conor Gallagher on 14 January and the loss of nine players to injuries since the start of 2026, which exacerbated the situation.
- Frank confirmed that Romero is expected to be available for the upcoming match against Manchester United, along with Micky van de Ven, who returns from injury.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks