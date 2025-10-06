Dana White pours cold water on Conor McGregor’s White House fight claims
- UFC President Dana White is planning a UFC event for June 2026 on the White House South Lawn, having discussed the concept with US President Donald Trump.
- Conor McGregor claimed his fight against Michael Chandler for this proposed event was “signed” and that he was negotiating directly with the US government.
- White, however, denied negotiating with McGregor or any other fighter for the White House card, saying he has not held talks with any combatants.
- White said that discussions are currently focused on production aspects, and fight negotiations for the event will not commence until February.
- While acknowledging McGregor's strong desire to participate, White stressed that nothing is finalized regarding fighter involvement for the event.