Dana White pours cold water on Conor McGregor’s White House fight claims

  • UFC President Dana White is planning a UFC event for June 2026 on the White House South Lawn, having discussed the concept with US President Donald Trump.
  • Conor McGregor claimed his fight against Michael Chandler for this proposed event was “signed” and that he was negotiating directly with the US government.
  • White, however, denied negotiating with McGregor or any other fighter for the White House card, saying he has not held talks with any combatants.
  • White said that discussions are currently focused on production aspects, and fight negotiations for the event will not commence until February.
  • While acknowledging McGregor's strong desire to participate, White stressed that nothing is finalized regarding fighter involvement for the event.
