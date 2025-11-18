Conor McGregor ‘100 per cent in’ to return on historic UFC White House card
- Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has confirmed that training has commenced for a potential UFC fight at the White House next June.
- McGregor is currently serving an 18-month anti-doping ban, backdated to September 2024, but is anticipated to be eligible to fight again in March.
- The fighter has not competed since July 2021, having suffered a broken leg and a subsequent broken toe in 2024.
- Kavanagh stated that McGregor is “100 per cent in” on fighting at the White House and has tasked him with assembling a team of suitable training partners.
- Michael Chandler is considered a likely opponent, as a fight between them was previously planned and Kavanagh believes the match-up makes sense.