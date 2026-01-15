Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Conor Gallagher promises ‘special moments’ after signing to Tottenham

Conor Gallagher has been signed to Tottenham Hotspur from Atletico de Madrid
Conor Gallagher has been signed to Tottenham Hotspur from Atletico de Madrid (Getty Images)
  • Tottenham have completed the signing of England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth approximately 40 million euros (£34.7 million).
  • Gallagher has signed a long-term contract with Spurs, committing to the club until the summer of 2031.
  • Aston Villa initially led the race for the midfielder, but Tottenham successfully convinced the former Chelsea academy graduate to return to London.
  • The 25-year-old expressed his happiness and excitement to join Spurs, aiming to take the next step in his career and create ‘special moments’ with the club.
  • His arrival is considered a significant boost for head coach Thomas Frank, who has faced recent scrutiny, and addresses Tottenham's current midfield shortages.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in