Conor Gallagher promises ‘special moments’ after signing to Tottenham
- Tottenham have completed the signing of England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth approximately 40 million euros (£34.7 million).
- Gallagher has signed a long-term contract with Spurs, committing to the club until the summer of 2031.
- Aston Villa initially led the race for the midfielder, but Tottenham successfully convinced the former Chelsea academy graduate to return to London.
- The 25-year-old expressed his happiness and excitement to join Spurs, aiming to take the next step in his career and create ‘special moments’ with the club.
- His arrival is considered a significant boost for head coach Thomas Frank, who has faced recent scrutiny, and addresses Tottenham's current midfield shortages.