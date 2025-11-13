Conor Benn explains how ‘a lot of therapy’ helped him overcome mental struggles
- Conor Benn revealed therapy has transformed his mindset ahead of his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr, admitting he previously harboured "hatred" and "bitterness" due to a failed drug test.
- Benn, appearing composed at an open workout with his father Nigel, stated he was a "broken man" but found peace in boxing, no longer feeling the anger that once fuelled him.
- The first encounter, won by Eubank Jr via unanimous decision, was preceded by animosity that "spilled over" from the drug test controversy.
- In contrast, Chris Eubank Jr declined interviews and snubbed a photo request at Wednesday’s open workout.
- The contrasting approaches of Benn and Eubank Jr set the stage for their upcoming rematch.