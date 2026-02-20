Conor Benn makes shock career move in bid for more ‘legacy fights’
- Boxer Conor Benn has unexpectedly left Eddie Hearn's Matchroom promotional company to join Zuffa Boxing, led by UFC president Dana White.
- Benn's departure follows a three-year period where he was unable to compete in Britain due to a drug-test controversy, during which Matchroom supported him.
- The switch comes shortly after White launched a strong verbal attack on Hearn, accusing him of lacking vision in the boxing world.
- Hearn retaliated, suggesting White is an employee of Saudi official Turki Alalshikh, who co-owns Zuffa Boxing, and criticised Zuffa's "mediocre fights".
- Benn expressed gratitude to Matchroom but stated Zuffa Boxing offered an unmissable opportunity for "legacy fights" and ambitious plans.
