Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Host city for 2030 Commonwealth Games revealed

Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games
Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
  • The Indian city of Ahmedabad has been approved to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games by members at a General Assembly in Glasgow.
  • Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, secured the hosting rights over the Nigerian capital, Abuja.
  • The 2030 event will mark the centenary of the Commonwealth Games, 100 years after the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada.
  • India previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010.
  • Concerns persist regarding the viability and high costs of the Games, contributing to a declining interest in hosting, following Australia's Victoria pulling out of the 2026 event.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in