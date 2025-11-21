Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer ruled out of key games after freak injury at home

Cole Palmer is set for another spell on the sidelines
Cole Palmer is set for another spell on the sidelines (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
  • Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has fractured his toe in an accident at home, leading to another spell on the sidelines.
  • This new injury occurred shortly after Palmer had returned to training following a two-month absence due to a groin problem.
  • Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Palmer will be unavailable for Chelsea's upcoming fixtures against Burnley, Barcelona in the Champions League, and Arsenal.
  • Maresca described the toe injury as 'nothing important' but stated Palmer would not return to action for at least the next week.
  • Palmer's absence is a significant blow for Chelsea as he was just reintegrating into the squad.
