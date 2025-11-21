Chelsea’s Cole Palmer ruled out of key games after freak injury at home
- Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has fractured his toe in an accident at home, leading to another spell on the sidelines.
- This new injury occurred shortly after Palmer had returned to training following a two-month absence due to a groin problem.
- Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Palmer will be unavailable for Chelsea's upcoming fixtures against Burnley, Barcelona in the Champions League, and Arsenal.
- Maresca described the toe injury as 'nothing important' but stated Palmer would not return to action for at least the next week.
- Palmer's absence is a significant blow for Chelsea as he was just reintegrating into the squad.