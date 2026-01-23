Cole Palmer ‘very happy’ at Chelsea amid homesick reports
- Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has refuted claims that Cole Palmer is homesick, asserting that the England international is "very happy" at the club and integral to their long-term plans.
- Palmer, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, has experienced a difficult season marked by injury setbacks and a dip in form, having scored only four Premier League goals.
- Rosenior clarified that Palmer's visible frustration during last weekend’s 2-0 victory against Brentford stemmed from pain due to a persistent groin problem, rather than unhappiness with the club.
- The club is prioritising player welfare, with Rosenior committed to adhering to medical advice and rotating the squad to ensure players recover fully, a stance that reportedly caused friction with former manager Enzo Maresca.
- Rosenior also expressed satisfaction with the leadership within his squad, noting that different players contribute in various ways and that he encourages them to be authentic.