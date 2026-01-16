Tennis star makes prize money demand despite recent increases
- Tennis star Coco Gauff is leading calls for Grand Slam tournaments to significantly increase prize money, despite recent hikes.
- The Australian Open recently announced a 16 per cent increase in its prize fund, reaching AU$111.5 million (approximately £56 million), the largest in its history.
- Players argue that their share of the Grand Slams' escalating revenue remains insufficient, with an ultimate target of exceeding 20 per cent.
- Gauff participated in discussions with tournament representatives at Roland Garros and anticipates further talks, noting player frustration over slow progress.
- Players are also advocating for Grand Slams to contribute to player welfare benefits and allow them influence on issues such as scheduling.