Coco Gauff suffers nightmare Australian Open defeat

Coco Gauff was thrashed by Elina Svitolina (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Coco Gauff was thrashed by Elina Svitolina (Dita Alangkara/AP) (AP)
  • Elina Svitolina defeated Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in just 59 minutes to advance to her first Australian Open semi-final.
  • Gauff, the 2025 French Open champion, experienced a significant collapse in her serve, committing five double faults in the first set and not holding serve until her sixth game.
  • Svitolina, the 12th seed, capitalised on Gauff's numerous unforced errors, including winning 12 consecutive points at one stage in the second set.
  • Following the match, footage showed Gauff smashing her racket against a concrete ramp, reflecting her frustration with a performance that included only three winners to 26 unforced errors.
  • Svitolina will now face the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, in the semi-finals.
