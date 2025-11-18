Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase suspended by NFL for spitting
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been handed a one-game suspension without pay for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey during a recent NFL fixture.
- The incident unfolded in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, leading to Ramsey retaliating by grabbing Chase's face mask and punching him, which resulted in Ramsey's ejection.
- The NFL confirmed the suspension was issued under a regulation addressing acts contrary to sportsmanship, despite Chase denying the allegation and the referee stating officials did not witness the event.
- As a result of the ban, Chase will miss the Bengals' upcoming home game against New England and will forfeit at least $448,333.33 in base salary, with the right to appeal the decision.
- This marks the second instance this season of the league punishing a player for spitting, following a similar act by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.