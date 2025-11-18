Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase suspended by NFL for spitting

Ja’Marr Chase has been suspended for spitting at an opponent
Ja’Marr Chase has been suspended for spitting at an opponent (AP)
  • Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been handed a one-game suspension without pay for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey during a recent NFL fixture.
  • The incident unfolded in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, leading to Ramsey retaliating by grabbing Chase's face mask and punching him, which resulted in Ramsey's ejection.
  • The NFL confirmed the suspension was issued under a regulation addressing acts contrary to sportsmanship, despite Chase denying the allegation and the referee stating officials did not witness the event.
  • As a result of the ban, Chase will miss the Bengals' upcoming home game against New England and will forfeit at least $448,333.33 in base salary, with the right to appeal the decision.
  • This marks the second instance this season of the league punishing a player for spitting, following a similar act by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in