Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase apologizes after ‘inexcusable’ spitting incident

Ja’Marr Chase apologized on social media for spitting
Ja'Marr Chase apologized on social media for spitting (AP)
  • Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase issued an apology for spitting on Jalen Ramsey during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on 16 November.
  • Chase received a one-game suspension for the incident, missing Sunday's game and incurring a financial penalty of at least $448,333.33.
  • In his social media apology, Chase took full responsibility for his “inexcusable” actions, stating his passion for the game was no excuse for the disrespect.
  • The Bengals lost 26-20 to New England in Chase's absence, contributing to their challenging season with a 3-8 record.
  • Despite the controversy, Chase remains a pivotal player for the Bengals, ranking highly in receptions and receiving yards.
