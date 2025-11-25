Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase apologizes after ‘inexcusable’ spitting incident
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase issued an apology for spitting on Jalen Ramsey during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on 16 November.
- Chase received a one-game suspension for the incident, missing Sunday's game and incurring a financial penalty of at least $448,333.33.
- In his social media apology, Chase took full responsibility for his “inexcusable” actions, stating his passion for the game was no excuse for the disrespect.
- The Bengals lost 26-20 to New England in Chase's absence, contributing to their challenging season with a 3-8 record.
- Despite the controversy, Chase remains a pivotal player for the Bengals, ranking highly in receptions and receiving yards.