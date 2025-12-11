Cycling champion breaks leg in worst-ever crash
- Sir Chris Hoy is recovering from a severe mountain bike crash that resulted in a broken leg, which he described as the worst in his 43 years of riding.
- The six-time Olympic cycling champion is currently on crutches but expects to be more mobile by the World Darts Championship final on 3 January.
- Hoy continues to undergo chemotherapy three years after being diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones.
- He revealed in November 2024 that doctors had given him a prognosis of between two and four years to live.
- Despite his ongoing health battle and recent injury, Hoy expressed his determination to live life to the fullest and pursue his passions.