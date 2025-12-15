Chris Hoy’s wife shares children’s reaction to his terminal cancer diagnosis
- Lady Sarra Hoy, wife of Sir Chris Hoy, has spoken about their children's reaction to his terminal cancer diagnosis.
- She told the BBC that their son and daughter were 'scared' following the Olympian's diagnosis.
- Lady Sarra recounted the children's questions, which included 'Will he die? Will I catch it? Did I cause it? Was it because I was naughty?'
- The family engaged in a symbolic act of painting a tree and adding real blossom to it, representing 'help daddy regrow' during Sir Chris's treatment.