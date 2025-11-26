Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome gives health update after near-fatal crash
- Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome suffered a life-threatening crash in August during training on the Cote d’Azur.
- His extensive injuries included a collapsed lung, five broken ribs, a fractured spine, and a pericardial rupture, a rare and often fatal complication of blunt force trauma.
- Froome has now provided an optimistic update on Instagram, showing himself back on his bike and expressing that he is “spinning the legs and on the road again”.
- This latest incident follows a series of career setbacks, including a serious crash in 2019 and a broken collarbone earlier this year, which have impacted his performance.
- Froome is currently out of contract after his departure from Israel Premier-Tech, now rebranded as NSN Cycling Team, at the end of the season.