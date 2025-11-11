Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chris Eubank Jr reveals he will become a father to twin boys

Chris Eubank Jr has announced he will become a father to twin boys (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr has announced he will become a father to twin boys (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Chris Eubank Jr announced he is expecting twin boys, adding a personal dimension to his highly anticipated rematch against Conor Benn this weekend.
  • The fight is a second clash between the sons of British boxing legends, taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
  • Eubank Jr previously secured a unanimous decision victory in their first encounter but missed weight, resulting in a £375,000 fine paid to Benn.
  • During their initial face-off, Benn immediately teased Eubank Jr about his weight, referencing the previous fine and Eubank Jr's claim of a toenail falling off due to extreme dehydration.
  • Eubank Jr stated his team are approaching his weight preparation differently this time, promising Benn "only one Rolls-Royce" from him.
