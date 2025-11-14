Chris Eubank Jr lighter than Conor Benn for middleweight rematch
- Chris Eubank Jr tipped the scales at 159.1lbs as he made the middleweight limit of 160lbs for his rematch with Conor Benn on Saturday night.
- Benn was slightly heavier than his rival as he weighed in at 159.3lbs ahead of his shot at revenge after losing to Eubank Jr on points in April.
- Eubank Jr missed the weight by 0.05lbs ahead of their first fight and was forced to pay a fine of £375,000 ($500,000) to Benn.
- He made the weight this time to avoid a repeat fine heading into Saturday’s fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
- The ceremonial weigh-in for the rematch will take place on Friday evening.