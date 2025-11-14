Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Chris Eubank Jr has avoided a heavy fine ahead of Conor Benn rematch

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn have both made weight for their rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Chris Eubank Jr successfully made weight for his rematch against Conor Benn, registering 159.1lbs, comfortably within the 160lbs middleweight limit.
  • Conor Benn weighed in slightly heavier than Eubank Jr at 159.3lbs for their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
  • This weigh-in contrasts sharply with their previous fight where Eubank Jr failed to make weight and was forced to pay a £375,000 forfeit to Benn.
  • Eubank Jr has ensured he will not incur a fine this time, having made weight without issue.
  • Benn has indicated that this will be his final fight at middleweight, with intentions to return to welterweight in 2026 to pursue a world title.
