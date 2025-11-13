Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Everything you need to know ahead of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn rematch

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn face off ahead of rematch
  • Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are scheduled for a highly anticipated rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 15 November.
  • Benn is seeking revenge after Eubank Jr secured a decision victory in their thrilling first fight, which also took place at the same venue in April.
  • The bout continues a significant family rivalry, following the historic fights between their fathers, Nigel Benn and Eubank Sr, over three decades ago.
  • Main-event ring walks are provisionally set for 9.35pm GMT, with the fight available to stream live on DAZN pay-per-view for £24.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US.
  • The undercard features several other fights, including Jack Catterall vs Ekow Essuman and Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy Welch.
