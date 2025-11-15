Eubank Jr promises Benn match will be ‘fight of the decade contender’
- Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn both successfully made weight for their highly anticipated boxing match scheduled for Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
- Eubank Jr weighed in at 159.1lbs and Benn at 159.3lbs, comfortably meeting the 160lbs middleweight limit.
- This smooth weigh-in contrasts with their previous encounter in April, where Eubank Jr failed to make weight, resulting in a £375,000 forfeit fee paid to Benn.
- Eubank Jr has promised a "fight of the decade contender" for this fourth instalment of the Eubank-Benn family rivalry.
- The previous bout in April saw Eubank Jr claim a unanimous decision victory, making it 2-0 to his family.