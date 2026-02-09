US athletes speak out after Trump calls Olympian a ‘real loser’
- Donald Trump criticized freestyle skier Hunter Hess for admitting he felt conflicted about representing the U.S. at the Milano Cortina Games due to domestic issues.
- Double Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim defended athletes' right to voice their opinions, stating that while she is proud to represent the U.S., expressing views on current events is important.
- Kim's teammate Maddie Mastro echoed these sentiments, and British-American Olympic medallist Gus Kenworthy also faced backlash for an anti-ICE post, highlighting the challenges athletes face when speaking out.
- The controversy has intensified a wider debate about whether Olympians should express personal political views on the global stage.
- Political tensions at the Games also included the presence of ICE personnel, following recent killings in Minneapolis, and Vice President JD Vance being booed at the opening ceremony.
