Chloe Kim ‘passes the torch’ after losing gold medal to teen
- Chloe Kim narrowly missed in her attempt to win a third consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's halfpipe snowboarding, securing silver.
- South Korea's 17-year-old Choi Gaon claimed the gold medal with a score of 90.25 on her final run, despite an earlier crash.
- Kim, aged 25, settled for silver after a fall on her last run, while Japan's Mitsuki Ono took the bronze medal.
- Kim expressed pride in Choi, whom she had mentored, stating it was "all about passing the torch."
- Kim revealed she competed with a shoulder injury sustained four weeks prior and will require surgery, considering her silver medal a victory, given her condition.
