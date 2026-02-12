Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chloe Kim ‘passes the torch’ after losing gold medal to teen

Winter Olympics snowboarding event halted as star suffers serious fall
  • Chloe Kim narrowly missed in her attempt to win a third consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's halfpipe snowboarding, securing silver.
  • South Korea's 17-year-old Choi Gaon claimed the gold medal with a score of 90.25 on her final run, despite an earlier crash.
  • Kim, aged 25, settled for silver after a fall on her last run, while Japan's Mitsuki Ono took the bronze medal.
  • Kim expressed pride in Choi, whom she had mentored, stating it was "all about passing the torch."
  • Kim revealed she competed with a shoulder injury sustained four weeks prior and will require surgery, considering her silver medal a victory, given her condition.
