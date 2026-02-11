Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chloe Kim supported by her NFL star boyfriend Myles Garrett at Winter Olympics

Myles Garrett was on hand to show support for Chloe Kim
Myles Garrett was on hand to show support for Chloe Kim (AP)
  • Snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim secured her place in the Olympic final in Livigno, finishing first in Wednesday's qualifying round despite a recent shoulder injury.
  • Kim's dominant performance included a massive big air leap and a 1080-degree spin, setting her apart from other competitors as she was cheered on by her NFL star boyfriend, Myles Garrett.
  • She is competing with a shoulder brace, having sustained an injury four weeks ago during a training run in Switzerland and only returning to the halfpipe two weeks prior.
  • Kim aims for a historic third consecutive gold medal, planning to “go bigger” in the final by linking frontside and backside 900s.
  • Despite the injury limiting her practice, Kim expressed pride in her recovery and performance, acknowledging that her perspective on the historic quest has shifted.
