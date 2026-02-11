Chloe Kim supported by her NFL star boyfriend Myles Garrett at Winter Olympics
- Snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim secured her place in the Olympic final in Livigno, finishing first in Wednesday's qualifying round despite a recent shoulder injury.
- Kim's dominant performance included a massive big air leap and a 1080-degree spin, setting her apart from other competitors as she was cheered on by her NFL star boyfriend, Myles Garrett.
- She is competing with a shoulder brace, having sustained an injury four weeks ago during a training run in Switzerland and only returning to the halfpipe two weeks prior.
- Kim aims for a historic third consecutive gold medal, planning to “go bigger” in the final by linking frontside and backside 900s.
- Despite the injury limiting her practice, Kim expressed pride in her recovery and performance, acknowledging that her perspective on the historic quest has shifted.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks