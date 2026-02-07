Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cole Palmer hat-trick slays sorry Wolves

Chelsea's Cole Palmer applauds fans after scoring hat-trick
Chelsea's Cole Palmer applauds fans after scoring hat-trick (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Cole Palmer scored a first-half hat-trick, leading Chelsea to a 3-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux.
  • This win marked Chelsea's fourth consecutive Premier League triumph under manager Liam Rosenior.
  • Two of Palmer's goals came from penalties, awarded after fouls by Wolves' Matt Doherty and Yerson Mosquera.
  • Palmer's hat-trick made him Chelsea's all-time record hat-trick scorer in the Premier League era, surpassing club legends.
  • Tolu Arokodare scored for Wolves in the second half, but the team remains 18 points from safety and is facing relegation to the Championship.
