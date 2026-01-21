Chelsea left frustrated by Champions League minnows despite narrow win
- Chelsea secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Cypriot side Pafos in a Champions League match, marking Liam Rosenior's first game in the competition.
- Moises Caicedo scored the decisive goal with a header from a Pedro Neto corner just 12 minutes from full-time, bringing relief to the home side.
- The match was largely frustrating for Chelsea, who struggled to break down a well-organised Pafos defence, with the visitors even hitting the post in the first half.
- The win places Chelsea in eighth position, meaning their knockout-phase destiny is now in their own hands ahead of a crucial away fixture against Napoli next week.
- Chelsea's performance was notably affected by the absence of key creative player Cole Palmer, who missed the game due to a 'slight muscular strain'.