Next Chelsea manager odds: Who could replace Enzo Maresca?
- Chelsea have parted company with Enzo Maresca following a rapid breakdown in relations with the club’s hierarchy.
- The west London club has already initiated contingency plans for his replacement, with Strasbourg’s Leroy Rosenior now considered the likeliest successor.
- Xavi, currently without a club, is also a favourite among the bookmakers presenting an attractive option as no compensation fee would be required from a rival club.
- Other names muted for the role are Cesc Fabregas, Marco Silva and Oliver Glasner, but they would need to be prized away from their current roles at Como, Fulham and Crystal palace respectively.
- Current odds: Xavi: 6/1, Liam Rosenior: 8/1, Oliver Glasner: 8/1, Unai Emery: 10/1, Marco Silva: 10/1, Cesc Fabregas: 12/1, Andoni Iraola: 12/1, Frank Lampard: 12/1