The two key moments which saw Chelsea drop points at home to Leeds
- Chelsea drew 2-2 with Leeds United, with Cole Palmer missing a crucial open goal in the 94th minute.
- Chelsea initially took a 2-0 lead through Joao Pedro's goal in the 24th minute and a penalty from Cole Palmer in the 56th minute.
- Leeds mounted a comeback, scoring a penalty via Lukas Nmecha and a controversial goal from Noah Okafor, which was given despite a potential handball in the build-up.
- The draw is seen as a 'reality check' for Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior following his strong start of seven wins in nine games.
- The result means Leeds secured another point towards their survival efforts, while Chelsea's Champions League qualification hopes remain in focus.
