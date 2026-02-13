Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chelsea stroll into FA Cup fifth round after treble from ‘incredible’ winger

Pedro Neto (left) scored a hat-trick for Chelsea at Hull
Pedro Neto (left) scored a hat-trick for Chelsea at Hull (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • Chelsea secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Hull City to advance to the FA Cup fifth round.
  • Pedro Neto was the star of the match, scoring a stunning hat-trick for Chelsea.
  • Estevao Willian also contributed to Chelsea's dominant win with a goal.
  • The match marked a successful return for Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior to his former club, Hull City.
  • Liam Delap praised Neto's "incredible" performance, highlighting his quality despite playing out of position.
