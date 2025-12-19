Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca responds to Man City rumours
- Enzo Maresca has dismissed reports linking him to Manchester City as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola.
- The Chelsea manager labelled the speculation as "100 per cent" untrue and reiterated his commitment to the London club.
- Maresca stated he has a contract with Chelsea until 2029 and is focused on achieving more with the team.
- He referenced Chelsea's two trophies last season and reaching a third semi-final in 18 months as proof of progress.
- The speculation follows Maresca's recent comments about experiencing "the worst 48 hours" at the club due to a lack of support, which he declined to clarify.