Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca responds to Man City rumours

Enzo Maresca insists he is committed to Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Enzo Maresca insists he is committed to Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Enzo Maresca has dismissed reports linking him to Manchester City as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola.
  • The Chelsea manager labelled the speculation as "100 per cent" untrue and reiterated his commitment to the London club.
  • Maresca stated he has a contract with Chelsea until 2029 and is focused on achieving more with the team.
  • He referenced Chelsea's two trophies last season and reaching a third semi-final in 18 months as proof of progress.
  • The speculation follows Maresca's recent comments about experiencing "the worst 48 hours" at the club due to a lack of support, which he declined to clarify.
