Chelsea defender jokes about viral altercation with winger that sparked huge brawl
- Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has spoken about his on-pitch altercation with West Ham's Adama Traore during Chelsea's 3-2 Premier League victory.
- The clash occurred late in the match when Traore threw Cucurella off the pitch, prompting Chelsea teammate Joao Pedro to intervene, which sparked a 22-man brawl.
- The incident led to several bookings and a red card for West Ham's Jean-Clair Todibo for grabbing Joao Pedro by the throat.
- Cucurella admitted he intentionally tried to provoke Traore and jokingly stated that Joao Pedro 'saved his life' by stepping in.
- Traore later joined Cucurella on Catalan TV 3Cat, explaining the incident was 'nothing personal' and 'in the heat of the moment', with both players clearing the air.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks