Chelsea given positive update as key player reaches significant goal
- Chelsea have received a triple injury boost with Cole Palmer, Estevao, and Liam Delap all fit to return for their upcoming match against Aston Villa.
- Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Cole Palmer is now ready to play a full 90 minutes, having progressively increased his playing time since returning from injury.
- Liam Delap has recovered from a shoulder injury sooner than expected, and Estevao is also available after a recent absence.
- Maresca will serve a touchline ban for the Aston Villa game, his third suspension in almost 100 matches, but stated his coaching staff will cover.
- Maresca reiterated his satisfaction with the current squad, dismissing speculation about potential January transfer signings.