Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chelsea given positive update as key player reaches significant goal

Video Player Placeholder
What is an Enzo Maresca Xmas day like? watch to find out
  • Chelsea have received a triple injury boost with Cole Palmer, Estevao, and Liam Delap all fit to return for their upcoming match against Aston Villa.
  • Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Cole Palmer is now ready to play a full 90 minutes, having progressively increased his playing time since returning from injury.
  • Liam Delap has recovered from a shoulder injury sooner than expected, and Estevao is also available after a recent absence.
  • Maresca will serve a touchline ban for the Aston Villa game, his third suspension in almost 100 matches, but stated his coaching staff will cover.
  • Maresca reiterated his satisfaction with the current squad, dismissing speculation about potential January transfer signings.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in