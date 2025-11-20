Why Chelsea’s Women’s Champions League game against Barcelona was briefly halted
- Chelsea drew 1-1 with Barcelona in the Women's Champions League, ending a run of three consecutive defeats against their rivals.
- Ellie Carpenter put Chelsea ahead in the 14th minute, but Ewa Pajor equalised for Barcelona 10 minutes later.
- Chelsea substitute Catarina Macario had a potential winning goal disallowed for offside in the 83rd minute.
- The match at Stamford Bridge was briefly halted due to technical difficulties affecting TV screens and the referee's equipment.
- The draw leaves Chelsea in sixth position in the league phase after four fixtures, outside the automatic qualification spots for the quarter-finals.