Estevao stars for Chelsea in stunning Barcelona victory
- Chelsea secured a stunning 3-0 victory over 10-man Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, putting their Champions League campaign back on track.
- The Blues took the lead through an own goal by Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde in the first half.
- Estevao scored an outstanding individual goal in the second half, dribbling past two defenders before firing a powerful shot into the net.
- Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo was sent off in the first half after receiving two yellow cards, leaving his team with 10 players.
- Liam Delap scored Chelsea's third goal, rounding off a dominant performance that positions them well for direct passage to the last 16.