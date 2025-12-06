Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Championship clash abandoned due to medical emergency

The medical emergency took place in the lower tier of Charlton’s covered end
The medical emergency took place in the lower tier of Charlton’s covered end (WSL Football via Getty)
  • A Charlton Athletic supporter has died after suffering a medical emergency during their Championship match against Portsmouth at the Valley.
  • The game was halted in the 12th minute to allow the fan to receive emergency medical treatment on site.
  • Despite the efforts of medical staff, the supporter died later in hospital.
  • The match was subsequently abandoned, with an announcement made around 45 minutes after the incident occurred.
  • Both Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth Football Club issued statements expressing their devastation and offering condolences to the supporter's family and friends.
