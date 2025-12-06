Championship clash abandoned due to medical emergency
- A Charlton Athletic supporter has died after suffering a medical emergency during their Championship match against Portsmouth at the Valley.
- The game was halted in the 12th minute to allow the fan to receive emergency medical treatment on site.
- Despite the efforts of medical staff, the supporter died later in hospital.
- The match was subsequently abandoned, with an announcement made around 45 minutes after the incident occurred.
- Both Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth Football Club issued statements expressing their devastation and offering condolences to the supporter's family and friends.