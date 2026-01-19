How teenager’s acrobatics rescued point for Brighton against Bournemouth
- Brighton salvaged a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in a controversial Premier League match at the Amex Stadium.
- Bournemouth took the lead in the 32nd minute through a hotly-disputed penalty scored by Marcus Tavernier, awarded after a VAR review for a foul on Amine Adli.
- Referee Paul Tierney's decisions, particularly the penalty, drew strong criticism from Brighton fans throughout the match.
- Substitute Charalampos Kostoulas, 18, scored a stunning bicycle kick in added time to level the score for Brighton.
- The late equaliser, Kostoulas's second goal in English football, came after Jan Paul van Hecke's knock-down, denying Bournemouth a contentious victory.