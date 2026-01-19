Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How teenager’s acrobatics rescued point for Brighton against Bournemouth

Charalampos Kostoulas scored a stunning late equaliser for Brighton
Charalampos Kostoulas scored a stunning late equaliser for Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
  • Brighton salvaged a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in a controversial Premier League match at the Amex Stadium.
  • Bournemouth took the lead in the 32nd minute through a hotly-disputed penalty scored by Marcus Tavernier, awarded after a VAR review for a foul on Amine Adli.
  • Referee Paul Tierney's decisions, particularly the penalty, drew strong criticism from Brighton fans throughout the match.
  • Substitute Charalampos Kostoulas, 18, scored a stunning bicycle kick in added time to level the score for Brighton.
  • The late equaliser, Kostoulas's second goal in English football, came after Jan Paul van Hecke's knock-down, denying Bournemouth a contentious victory.
