How all six English sides could still reach Champions League knockout stages
- Six Premier League clubs are competing in the 2025/26 Champions League league phase, with the top eight teams automatically qualifying for the knockout rounds.
- Arsenal leads the league phase with a perfect record, positioning them as strong favourites for automatic progression, while Chelsea is also well-placed in seventh after a significant win against Barcelona.
- Manchester City currently sits ninth and Liverpool is 13th, both needing strong performances in their remaining matches to secure a top-eight spot after recent mixed results.
- Newcastle United, now in 11th place, faces a challenging fixture list, including games against Leverkusen and PSG, as they aim to climb into the automatic qualification positions.
- Tottenham Hotspur is in 16th place and requires crucial wins, particularly against Slavia Praha, to ensure at least a play-off spot for the knockout rounds.