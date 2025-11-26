Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How all six English sides could still reach Champions League knockout stages

Liverpool's surprise loss to PSV continued a dire run of form
Liverpool's surprise loss to PSV continued a dire run of form (Getty Images)
  • Six Premier League clubs are competing in the 2025/26 Champions League league phase, with the top eight teams automatically qualifying for the knockout rounds.
  • Arsenal leads the league phase with a perfect record, positioning them as strong favourites for automatic progression, while Chelsea is also well-placed in seventh after a significant win against Barcelona.
  • Manchester City currently sits ninth and Liverpool is 13th, both needing strong performances in their remaining matches to secure a top-eight spot after recent mixed results.
  • Newcastle United, now in 11th place, faces a challenging fixture list, including games against Leverkusen and PSG, as they aim to climb into the automatic qualification positions.
  • Tottenham Hotspur is in 16th place and requires crucial wins, particularly against Slavia Praha, to ensure at least a play-off spot for the knockout rounds.
