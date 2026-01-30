Newcastle United, Real Madrid and PSG learn Champions League play-off opponents
- The Champions League knockout phase play-offs have been drawn, with teams finishing between ninth and 24th during the group phase involved.
- Real Madrid will face Benfica in a repeat of the match that lit up the final gameweek of the league phase, Newcastle United will play Qarabag, while Paris Saint-Germain are drawn on the silver side of the bracket and will take on Monaco.
- Other ties are Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta, Olympiakos v Bayer Leverkusen, Galatasaray v Juventus, Bodo/Glimt v Inter Milan and Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid.
- The winners of these eight ties will advance to the last-16 stage of the competition; fixtures will be played on either 17 or 18 February and the second legs a week later on 24 and 25 February.
- Top 8 placed sides, namely Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea, will find out their opponents in a draw on 27 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks