Wilfried Nancy sacked as Celtic manager after just eight games in charge

Wilfried Nancy lost six of his eight games as Celtic boss
Wilfried Nancy lost six of his eight games as Celtic boss (REUTERS)
  • Celtic Football Club has sacked manager Wilfried Nancy with immediate effect.
  • The decision followed the team's 3-1 loss to rival Rangers on Saturday.
  • Nancy's tenure at the helm lasted only eight games, with the club losing six of them.
  • His assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, as well as head of football operations Paul Tisdale, have also left the club.
  • Celtic released a statement thanking Nancy for his efforts and confirmed a further update would be provided to supporters soon.
