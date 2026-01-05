Wilfried Nancy sacked as Celtic manager after just eight games in charge
- Celtic Football Club has sacked manager Wilfried Nancy with immediate effect.
- The decision followed the team's 3-1 loss to rival Rangers on Saturday.
- Nancy's tenure at the helm lasted only eight games, with the club losing six of them.
- His assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, as well as head of football operations Paul Tisdale, have also left the club.
- Celtic released a statement thanking Nancy for his efforts and confirmed a further update would be provided to supporters soon.