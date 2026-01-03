Rangers secure Old Firm comeback win to heap pressure Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy
- Rangers delivered a stunning 3-1 defeat to Celtic in a pulsating Old Firm derby at Celtic Park, dramatically closing the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts to just three points and drawing level with their fierce rivals.
- The result intensifies the scrutiny on Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy, who has now overseen six losses in his opening eight matches.
- Despite the final score, Celtic initially appeared poised for a much-needed victory, dominating the first half and unlucky not to hold a more significant lead. Yang Hyun-Jun’s superb 19th-minute strike put the hosts ahead, but Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland proved crucial, making several key saves to keep his side in contention.
- However, the second half saw a complete reversal of fortunes. Rangers emerged with renewed vigour, and Youssef Chermiti swiftly tapped in an equaliser. He then capitalised on a defensive error from Auston Trusty to sprint clear and net his second, completing a remarkable turnaround.
- Mikey Moore, who had an earlier effort disallowed for offside, sealed the victory with a low strike past Kasper Schmeichel for Rangers’ third, extending their unbeaten run in Old Firm derbies to five consecutive games.