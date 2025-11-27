Celtic secure feat not achieved since 2021 in Feyenoord win
- Celtic secured a 3-1 away victory against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, marking their first European away win since 2021.
- Interim manager Martin O'Neill celebrated a "terrific" final European triumph, with goals from Yang Hyun-jun, Reo Hatate, and Benjamin Nygren.
- The team demonstrated significant character and resilience, coming from a goal down to dominate the match and secure the win.
- O'Neill, who is expected to step down after Sunday's league game, praised the confidence that "flooded" into his side after the equaliser.
- This victory contributes to O'Neill's successful interim spell, which has seen five wins from six matches, exceeding expectations.